Growing up in southern New Mexico, I learned early on how essential water is to life in the southwest, and how precious our few free-flowing streams are for both wildlife and outdoor recreation. My first taste of backpacking was on the Gila River, where trips up the West Fork became an annual event during my teenage years. The Gila is where I caught my first trout, went on my first wilderness hunt, and where we took my son on his first wilderness backpacking trip.
As the last free-flowing river in New Mexico, I was extremely pleased to hear that U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are introducing the “M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act” to provide permanent protection for the Gila and San Francisco rivers. One of the first “outdoor” books that really resonated with me was Dutch Salmon’s “Gila Descending,” chronically his 200-mile hike and float trip (with his dog and cat) that began at the headwaters of the Gila. I met and became friends with Dutch through his volunteer efforts with wildlife conservation groups, and always admired and respected his tireless efforts to protect the Gila.
The Gila Wilderness, designated in 1924, was not just the first wilderness in New Mexico, or the United States. It was the first officially designated wilderness in the world. Now, almost 100 years later, it is time to permanently protect its lifeblood, the Gila River, as well.
s/David Soules
Sierra County Property Owner
5045 Las Alturas,
Las Cruces, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.