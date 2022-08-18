Thanks to your spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, ‘People Growing Together’ received donations of $7,676 toward the fall build of our first sustainable Corzine Street greenhouse!
Congratulations to everyone who would like to see our young adults get their hands back in the soil, and their hearts feeling the rewards of community. By achieving this goal we are in the running for a $25,000 grant from the Gannett Foundation. Some 116 donors answered the call and made this possible. With $13,676 cash on hand, only $5,384 is needed to order the custom-build 78-foot long structure.
Thanks again!
s/David Amin Dawdy
T-or-C, NM
