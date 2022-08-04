Dear Editor and Sierra County Residents,
People Growing Together (PGT) Greenhouse Project has accomplished a lot, but we need your help to finish the fundraising campaign.
We are fundraising our first Greenhouse build. Our target goal is $3000.00 to be deposited thru the website Mighty Cause in order to qualify for a $25,000 dollar grant. Funds counted will be those donated through the website peoplegrowingtogether.org by next Friday, August 12th.
What we have accomplished thus far:
• For our first community project our volunteers built a deer fence at the 4th Street Community Garden, and also provided volunteers to work the garden plot designated for growing food for the community. Produce is being distributed thru Mathew 25 Food Bank and given out to residents thru our storefront. We also gave out produce as thank-you’s for donations made at the Farmers Market again proceeds going to Mathew 25. Plant starts are also provided weekly for low cost to Community Residents to encourage at-home gardening.
• The acquisition of property for the location of our first of 6 commercial sized greenhouses to help provide food security for Sierra County. The property was paid off within 3 months.
• Fundraiser Dinner yielded $3000. We received 90% of the organic food from donations and purchases made at the Farmer’s Market. Local chefs supported our efforts by providing dishes for the fundraiser.
• Six raised-beds and cold frames built on Corzine Street to supplement the Greenhouse, accomplished by youth from the Exploration Academy as their service project.
• We initiated a program with Hot Springs High School to support a Garden to Cafeteria project for our Federal Title 1 Low-Income High School lunch program.
• Local Service organizations and businesses are supporting our efforts as well. This list is not complete but gives the breadth of the support we are receiving: (in alphabetical order ) American Legion Elephant Butte , Bartoo Sand and Gravel, Foxworth-Galbraith, Giddy-Up Café La Barraca Restaurant, Sierra Vista Hospital and Clinics, TORC Rotary Club, VFW Elephant Butte Winter Quilters and many more individuals including our incredible volunteers,
The Non-Profit People Growing Together organizes community assets to maintain year-round Sierra County food security through building sustainable greenhouses and nurturing native plants.
Sincerely Yours,
David Amin Dawdy
