People Growing Together, the non-profit organization dedicated to Sierra County food security, announced the election of two new board members, bringing the total to five.
Filling out the board are Mike Doyle, to oversee greenhouse management, and Jessie Emerson, community education. Mr. Doyle holds a master’s degree in horticulture from New Mexico State University, with a background in greenhouse management, plant physiology, production, and wetland science. He was inspired to join the PGT board to help co-ordinate and teach greenhouse management and crop production techniques, promoting organic vegetable propagation and cultivation. He began harvesting vegetables when he was eight years old.
Ms. Jessie Emerson, RN, began studying herbal medicine and in 1989 was graduated as a certified clinical herbalist from Michael Moore’s Southwest School of Botanical Medicine. Her BA degree is in Sustainable Community Development from Prescott College. In 2007 she completed Eco-village Design program at Findhorn Community in Findhorn, Scotland and in 2008 taught a Sustainable Community Development program in the adult education program at Santa Fe Community College. She has taught classes in herbal medicine, traditional uses of Southwest plants and cooking with “the wild plants’ to both medical professionals, lay people and youth. Jessie is the founder of two seed libraries, in Dixon, NM and in Los Alamos County. She has gardened since she was three years old and has left a trail of green wherever she has lived.
These elections round out our working board that already includes retired Master Gardener Lucille Zimmerman, overseeing all plant growing production, and David Clare Besag, who has had a career in IT communication systems building who facilitates all board actions. We are gratified with the community’s response in stepping up to the challenges presented for food security in Truth or Consequences and Sierra County going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.