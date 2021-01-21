On this 20th of January, it seems that Biden was sworn in as the next President of the United States. However, listen as I may, I have not yet heard the fat lady sing – or to be politically correct, as will be required under this new administration “the full figured woman has not yet offered her vocal rendering” – “Political correctness is Fascism pretending to be manners” (George Carlin).
Many of us once took this oath:
I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.
None have ever been relieved of it. We must trust that there are true Patriots who will restore the Constitution and begin to rebuild our country in the image upon which it was created.
If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin. –Samuel Adams
The duty of a patriot is to protect his country from its government. –Edward Abbey
Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry is own weight, this is a frightening prospect. –Eleanor Roosevelt
You're not supposed to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who says it. –Malcolm X
I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever. –Thomas Jefferson
The time is near at hand which must determine whether Americans are to be free men or slaves. –George Washington
My horse is saddled...
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.