Seems we always want to criticize our city infrastructure workers. But I wanted to give them a pat on the back.
This summer we had very few electrical outages. And let’s face it, our current infrastructure is hardly modern. They do a good job at keeping all of us in electricity and water and trash collection. They do a pretty good job at keeping all this old stuff functioning for us.
So, when you see them out there working on all the old water lines and electrical wires, thank them.
Salute!
s/J.W. Fritz
PO Box 966
Williamsburg, NM
