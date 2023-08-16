I truly do not bear animosity toward the leadership of our town, or toward the developer of the 800 Block of Wyona St. And if you all had met me before any of this happened, you probably would have liked me.
I have sat in on enough commission meetings to know that a lot of hard work goes into running the city and those meetings. The city clerks do a wonderful job in moving things along. I commend the work that all the city employees do. For one thing, I could not begin to understand all the financial considerations that come into play in running this city, and am amazed that you can deal with the infrastructure problems, etc.
We residents cannot be privy to all the considerations that go into making your decisions. We are supposed to trust you. How can we trust you if you do not follow the codes of ordinance that are set up for all of us? How can we trust you if you brush certain codes aside at the flick of a hand, for the benefit of a speedy ruling, and at the expense of those who live here?
I would gladly drop the appeal with the district court regarding the variance request for side setback on the 800 block if the city and the Wyona St. developer would just do a few things:
1) Have the developer draw up new plans for the property that, besides the eight houses already built which are not up to the Truth or Consequences Code of Ordinance, have all remaining houses built conforming to the code as far as their size, the amount of area each dwelling is on, proper setbacks, and adequate off-street parking spaces for all dwellings be provided, and large vehicle turnaround be provided.
2) That the city agrees to check all building plans submitted in the future for all locations within the city and by all developers, to guarantee that they meet the code of ordinance requirements.
3) That the city agrees to educate the T-or-C Planning & Zoning Commission in the reading and understanding of the code, and that they have the planning & zoning commission review all variance requests and other requests that Code dictates, and that the planning and zoning commission not be bypassed in the future before the city commission can make rulings.
4) That a qualified Building Inspector be hired to help the Zoning office run more efficiently.
5) That another lawyer be hired by the city who will assist the residents of the City in understanding the code and their rights as citizens here in Truth or Consequences.
6) That the city emphasizes to its employees and commission members the importance of being informed and serious about upholding their duties and that they should always vote with their informed good conscience, even if it bucks the trend. In the Army we were taught that if we are given an unlawful order, it was our duty to do what was right instead.
It is my hope that the city management can realize that it exists for the benefit of the whole town, and not for the interests of the wealthy or those in power alone.
I do not like the idea that this city is giving the impression or perception of corruption and favoritism and illegality. An ‘us-against-them’ mentality should not exist here. We are all in this together!
I had to leave Austin, Texas, because as a military retiree I could not only not afford a house there, but I could not afford the property taxes there either. Austin at one time was considered the Number 1 place to live – now it is Number 40.
They built high priced condos as far as the eye can see and have displaced their workforce. Look what has happened to San Francisco. Look at the homelessness and lawlessness that pervades most bigger cities now. With proper planning we can stop that kind of thing from happening here.
Comments at meetings from residents only tend to slow things down when you have an agenda going that you already want passed. But what creates that agenda, the overall agenda, to begin with?
We all should have a say in what direction this town is going. I would like to see Town Hall type meetings held where citizens voice their opinions and ideas to each other, voting as a whole on recommendations, and that the city commission would then take recommendations made at these meetings into consideration before they issue rulings. Our opinions and ideas should have more weight than they currently do.
This is my home. My only home. Full time residents’ opinions should hold more weight than part-timers. Certainly, more weight than those who merely want to profit by building here. We need more full-time residents; there would be less empty, un-tended homes if that were the case.
City officials, I invite you to talk to me personally about this appeal with the district court before it goes to trial. Mediation is frequently the best way to go in a disagreement. I do not think my six requests stated above are unreasonable, and if they can be granted, starting with new building plans, I will withdraw the appeal, because then it will be unnecessary. You could have saved a lot of time by doing things right in the first place.
As you know, because you have met with all of us, every neighbor on Wyona St. and others in the neighborhood feel the same way that I do about the Wyona Condominiums and the bridge. It just seems that the legwork has fallen to me. Although we wish the development wasn’t there, we will all be happy to see at least some of the traffic, and the parking problems and turnaround problems alleviated.
I have worked out a possible site plan solution to the parking and overcrowding problem which leaves the eight homes already built intact. I will send diagrams of these ideas to the city clerk for your consideration.
Thank you!
I would be glad to hear from other T-or-C residents at the email address below.
s/Diane Gunning
T-or-C, NM
