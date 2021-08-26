The Biggest Human Caused Threat to Birds is Outdoor Cats! Cats were brought to America in the 1600's. With over 400 million cats globally, the U.S. now boasts over 73 million feral (wild, stray, homeless) cats.
All cats (domestic and feral) kill 3.7 Billion birds in the U.S. annually! Over 123 bird species are extinct (globally) due to cats.
Cities are in danger of being overrun by cats. A male cat can breed as early as four months. A female can breed as early as five months. Cats routinely birth four kittens, five times per year… per cat!
TNR (trap neuter release) does not save birds! Bird species are vanishing globally, nationally and statewide. The birds in T-or-C are especially vulnerable because the humans do not spay or neuter in an attempt to limit the population.
It is past time to pass a mandatory spay and neuter law for cats of breeding age! If you have a show cat (and the CFA recognizes 44 show breeds) perhaps you might have a litter to continue a unique and beautiful breed. Cats are wonderful companions. I own a cat (castrated, vaccinated, tagged and healthy). But too many cats (especially stray/feral cats) will hunt and kill all of the birds.
The songbirds are vanishing. The yards are silent. What can you do? Push for a county wide mandatory spay and neuter law now! Multiple cities and counties nationally (even in New Mexico) have passed these laws.
Why wait? Cat owners also can checkout Birdsbesafe cat collars.
s/Deborah Martin
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.