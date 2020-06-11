(In the spirit of George Jefferson Loftus)

When nasty Covid “came to town”

We stepped up and went underground

No toilet paper to be found

Wow! Suddenly it was okay

To hide our faces half away

While now, invisible we stay

Resupply? Trucks went otherwhere

All store shelves gleaming bright and bare

Like it or not, we grew our hair

And soon it came, as no surprise

That prices headed for the skies

Till Uncle Sam blinked otherwise

We chewed and swallowed back the fear

However, we could all drink beer!

Um, can you fill the stein from here?

Our Mother’s Day was gone: erased

Memorial Day subdued and chaste.

The maskless declared lower caste.

For here and now, the job du jour

Is scraping red tape off the floor

And Netflix newest channel? BORE!

Gasoline hit an all-time low

But really? No place we could go

Who thought the world could move so slow?

Sunday the Cowboys came to town

The cars and horses gathered ‘round

While others said, “Take that church down!”

When I was young, I would’ve died

To see a man on horseback ride

Now Dep’ty Sheriff, bona fide!

Our library was locked and dark

While orange barrels lined our park

We spaced all Life 6’ apart

And all my bras have stretch marks now

I browsed my kitchen like a sow -

Rooting up stale snacks and chow.

So, will there be a baby crush?

Have our minds all turned to mush?

Oh, put your mask back on and hush!

Well, this here heat beats Covid down

Hallelujahs all around!

The Covid ship has run aground!!

We bump our elbows, unafraid

So many pipers, none were paid

But none of us will need the spade!

s/Carol Borsello

Carbor1405@gmail.com

T-or-C, NM

