(In the spirit of George Jefferson Loftus)
When nasty Covid “came to town”
We stepped up and went underground
No toilet paper to be found
Wow! Suddenly it was okay
To hide our faces half away
While now, invisible we stay
Resupply? Trucks went otherwhere
All store shelves gleaming bright and bare
Like it or not, we grew our hair
And soon it came, as no surprise
That prices headed for the skies
Till Uncle Sam blinked otherwise
We chewed and swallowed back the fear
However, we could all drink beer!
Um, can you fill the stein from here?
Our Mother’s Day was gone: erased
Memorial Day subdued and chaste.
The maskless declared lower caste.
For here and now, the job du jour
Is scraping red tape off the floor
And Netflix newest channel? BORE!
Gasoline hit an all-time low
But really? No place we could go
Who thought the world could move so slow?
Sunday the Cowboys came to town
The cars and horses gathered ‘round
While others said, “Take that church down!”
When I was young, I would’ve died
To see a man on horseback ride
Now Dep’ty Sheriff, bona fide!
Our library was locked and dark
While orange barrels lined our park
We spaced all Life 6’ apart
And all my bras have stretch marks now
I browsed my kitchen like a sow -
Rooting up stale snacks and chow.
So, will there be a baby crush?
Have our minds all turned to mush?
Oh, put your mask back on and hush!
Well, this here heat beats Covid down
Hallelujahs all around!
The Covid ship has run aground!!
We bump our elbows, unafraid
So many pipers, none were paid
But none of us will need the spade!
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
