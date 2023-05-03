God loves all men, and thus God “wants all men to be saved.” (1 Tim. 2:3-4) But Jesus said, “How narrow is the gate and straight is the way that leadeth to life and few there are that find it!” (Mt. 7:14) Hence God loving men is not enough for men to be saved. To be saved, men must love God back.
Jesus said, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with thy whole heart, and with thy whole soul, and with thy whole mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment.” (Mt. 22:37-38) Proof that men really love God is by obeying all of his commandments. Jesus says, “If any one love me, he will keep my word. He that loveth me not, keepeth not my words” (Jn. 14:23-24) And St. John says, “For this is the charity of God, that we keep his commandments.” (1 Jn. 5:3)
Therefore, those who break God’s commandments do not really love him and will not be saved as such. Jesus said, “If thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.” (Mt. 19:17)
Homosexuals, transgenders, and other LGBT people, as well as all other mortal sinners, do not keep all of God’s Commandments and thus do not really love God and therefore cannot be saved as such. Instead, they love Satan and sin.
St. Paul says, “For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error… They who do such things, are worthy of death; and not only they that do them, but they also that consent to them that do them.” (Romans 1:26-27, 32)
Also worthy of death, then, are all those who support or do not sufficiently denounce these sins and sinners. God, speaking to the Prophet Ezechiel, says, “If, when I say to the wicked, Thou shalt surely die. And thou declare it not to him nor speak to him that he may be converted from his wicked way and live: the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but I will require his blood at thy hand.” (Ez. 3:17-18)
Lastly, any society or country that supports or tolerates rampant homosexuality, transgenderism, and other sexual perversions is destined to fall from within and then from without. History alone tells us this, such as Sodom and Gomorrah and the Pagan Greek and Pagan Roman Empires.
For the love of God and the sake of your souls, repent and convert before it is too late. For you only hope of salvation, please visit the www.SaintJohnTheBapitst.us website.
s/Richard Joseph Michael Ibranyi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.