Remember: besides the three U.S. House of Representatives positions and the three NM Governor/Lt Gov Candidates on the ballot, all 70 seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives will be up for election, along with State Auditor, State Treasurer, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Public Lands, two State Supreme Court Justices, two Court of the Appeals Judges, retrained or not a Supreme Court Judge and Court of the Appeals Judge, along with Public Education Commissioner.
Then you have District, Magistrate and Probate Judges. Also county offices that include Sheriff, Assessor, and two Commissioners seats. Last you have three State Constitutional Amendments and state, county Municipal Bonds/Hospital mill levy.
So do your research and go vote, as there is so much on the ballot than two big positions.
s/Tim Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte NM
