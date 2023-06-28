I, William Norris, was elected as Member-at-Large in the Sierra County Republican Party in New Mexico on 1-14-2023. But I was unjustly and illegally removed from office on 6-8-2023 because I upheld conservative social values. My removal was based upon no law, and it was contrary to the current stance of the Republican Party regarding these social values, which I uphold.
To learn about the events that occurred before, during, and after my removal from office, go to the www.JohnTheBaptist.us website, click on the “Politics” link on the Sidebar menu, and then click on the “Mary’s Little Remnant’s Political Works” page. And then see the following subheadings:
1. Diabolical Curriculum Proposed by Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools Board of Education
2. The Republican Party’s Stance against LGBT and Abortion Is Betrayed
3. The Case of William Norris against New Mexico’s Republican Party
In these works, I have extensive evidence exposing several RINOs. You can also contact me by email, and I will send you the links, or I can send you a hard copy.
William George Norris
