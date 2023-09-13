God tells Christians to hate the sin but love the sinner.
God tells Christians to hate evil and thus to hate sin: “Hate evil and love good.” (Amos 5:15) “Greatly hate abomination.” (Eclcus. 17:23) “Hate wickedness.” (Prv. 8:7). “Decline from evil and do good.” (1 Pt. 3:11) “Flee from sins as from the face of a serpent.” (Eccus. 21:2) “Love the Lord, hate evil.” (Ps. 96:10) “Dearly beloved, follow not that which is evil but that which is good. He that doth good is of God; he that doth evil hath not seen God.” (3 Jn. 1:11)
And because God loves all men and wants them to be saved, God tells Christians to love even their enemies and thus sinners. “But I say to you, Love your enemies.” (Mt. 5:44)
The greatest love Christians have for men is for the welfare of their immortal souls, which determines if they are in the way of damnation or salvation. Hence God tells Christians to admonish sinners and call them to conversion or repentance. Jesus tells Christians to “Go ye into the whole world and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved, but he that believeth not shall be condemned.” (Mk. 16:15-16) “If thy brother sin against thee, reprove him; and if he repent, forgive him.” (Lk. 17:3) St. Paul says, “Rebuke the unquiet.” (1 Thes. 5:14) “Preach the word. Be instant in season, out of season. Reprove, entreat, rebuke in all patience and doctrine.” (2 Tim. 4:2) “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness but rather reprove them.” (Eph. 5:11)
In order for Christians to admonish sinners and call them to conversion or repentance, they must judge sinners. Jesus says, “Judge just judgment.” (Jn. 7:24) “And why even of yourselves do you not judge that which is just?” (Lk. 12:57) And St. Paul says, “The spiritual man judgeth all things.” (1 Cor. 2:15)
Lastly, while Catholics must love all sinners, they do not have to like all sinners. They must abhor obstinate sinners. And Catholics must rebuke, avoid, and punish or kill obstinate sinners if God’s law and justice demand it and if possible. “For the Lord thy God abhorreth him that doth these things, and he hateth all injustice.” (Deut. 25:16) “But now I have written to you, not to keep company, if any man that is named a brother, be a fornicator, or covetous, or a server of idols, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner: with such a one, not so much as to eat.” (1 Cor. 5:11) “Now I beseech you, brethren, to mark them who make dissensions and offences contrary to the doctrine which you have learned and avoid them.” (Rom. 16:17)
Ask yourselves, are your so-called Christian pastors and politicians doing all these things.
For the love of God and the sake of your souls, repent and convert before it is too late. For your only hope of salvation, please visit the www.JohnTheBapitst.us website.
s/William Norris
Richard Joseph Michael Ibranyi (RJMI)
