To those people refusing to wear face masks in public, please help me understand something:
When we as a society have decided through laws and regulations to do the following, why is wearing a mask in public an assault on your constitutional freedoms?
Stop at a stop sign, yield to the person on the right at a four-way stop, drive on the right side of the road, wear clothes in public, educate our children either in public schools or at home, wear a seat belt, observe national holidays, pull over when the fire truck or police car speeds by? I could go on and on, but I hope I’ve made my point. For the common good and safety of all we agree to measures that are a limitation on our individual behaviors.
The only countries in the world that are still fighting a surge in COVID-19 pandemic are poor third world countries and the United States. New Zealand has now had zero cases of COVID-19 for over two weeks and is completely reopened. Many other developed countries are well on the way to be passed the pandemic. Next Monday, Walmarts across the country will require all patrons to wear a mask to enter their stores.
The only proven way to recover is for all of us to take the measures (wearing masks, physical distancing, sanitation, staying home when we can) that have proven elsewhere to work.
If you want to open the economy and send your children back to school please wear a mask for your grandparents, your grandchildren, your family, your friends, the greater community, for me. I’m wearing mine for you.
s/D.A. (Dimid) Hayes
T-or-C, NM
