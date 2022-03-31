The welfare of humanity has always been the alibi of tyrants. It has never been about protecting people; instead it’s about breaking and controlling people.
While all across the planet can be heard the defiant cries of “We will not comply,” uniformed thugs directed by would-be dictators and the World Economic Forum scramble to force compliance, sometimes with extreme violence. Governments are literally ruining lives, creating fear and making people behave irrationally.
The message quickly became: ‘Fear everyone.’
What they did was to essentially turn every person in the world into ‘the enemy’. They denied the capacity of a person to even be healthy. If an asymptomatic spread exists, then who is actually healthy? No one.
What I find most interesting is the fact that the planetary lockdown was a cleverly orchestrated event, conducted simultaneously in every country. It’s clear there was most certainly a plan in place for this mass-population control, especially when it turns out that, if you’re mostly healthy, the coronavirus is really no more dangerous than the common flu.
Recently, numerous doctors have come forth about receiving emails and letters from their country’s health ministries, coaching them to use Covid-19 as a diagnosis, without using the same standards of precision they normally would for other things. The CDC ‘documents’ doctors have produced in the U.S. show they “must use the virus as the cause of death,” even when it clearly was not the case. Hospitals actually stood to make a lot of money from the federal government if their administrators could show increased numbers of Covid deaths. Why?
So, are we going to keep trying to dodge a runny nose, or stand up and declare our God-given liberty in the face of government lockdowns and mandates?
Finally, we now know that the pharmaceutical companies have been in on the sham from the very beginning, raking in billions of dollars by rolling out a ‘vaccine,’ which was never properly tested in the first place. Is it any wonder people have become so suspicious about the push for mandatory vaccines?
To be clear, only hypochondriacs and criminals cover their faces.
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.