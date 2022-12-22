I would like to bring up the topic of closing campus. To me, personally, I would not like that. In my opinion, a lot of the students enjoy leaving campus to get a snack or food, and to get a break from the school a bit. It is like a short break for all of the students, including since I’m a senior now in the high school.
Personally, when I was a freshman I would’ve hated the thought and the idea. The freshman love it since it is their first year doing it and experiencing it for the first time, and it’s enjoyable not just for the freshman but for all the students, including the sophomores, juniors and us seniors.
It’s fun and we get to make great memories before we head off to our fifth period and continue our day at school, till it’s time to go home.
So I would say closed campus is not a good idea. Thank you for your time.
Sincerely,
s/Aloria Durham
