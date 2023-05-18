A Letter to the Editor from a woman in the last edition would have the Bible and Christianity banned in the public forum. But she sure wants the lefty liberal and otherwise anti-Christian agenda pushed in the public forum. The freaks have taken over the public forum. She is not alone. Most governments, companies, major media, and political parties (including most Republicans) have already done so. Read a quote in public from the Bible they do not like, or profess Christianity, and you either lose your business, are kicked out of the party or job or suspended until you amend your ways, or you are fined or imprisoned by the government. These, indeed, are the dark days of the Antichrist, who is soon to leave the shadows and come into full visible power.
The women in last week’s letter said, “This specific opinion piece condemned and vilified transgendered, gay, and lesbian individuals, asserting they were destined for damnation” That is a lie. I said they are in a state of damnation, but they are not destined to hell unless they choose to be. I called them to conversion at the end: “For the love of God and the sake of your souls, repent and convert before it is too late.” If I did not love them, I would lie to them and tell them that God is pleased with them and they are on the road to heaven.
She also said the Bible and Christianity are hate speech. Well, that is hate speech against the Bible and Christianity. You cannot have it both ways, either you love God and holiness and hate Satan and sin, or you hate God and holiness and love Satan and sin. The Prophet Isaias said it well regarding her and others like her: “Woe to you that call evil good and good evil; that put darkness for light and light for darkness.” (Isa. 5:20) For your only hope of salvation, please visit the www.JohnTheBaptist.us website.
Richard Joseph Michael Ibranyi
