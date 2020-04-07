Some things you just expect from government, some you suspect with oil and gas revenue 38% of the state budget, you know they almost never expect oil to be under $40 a barrel and are shocked when it is. The reserve fund should be 38% of budget due to the revenue fluctuations. 2.5 billion if the budget is 7 billion. I suspect it isn’t that high. When oil is high like last year; $60; they’re spending money like mad instead of shoving up reserve fund. They sound like those people on ‘We’ll buy your structured settlement for $.25 on the dollar’ cause it’s “my money and I want it now”. Have about as much sense.
I noticed after the election that Roswell voters voted down a new 30 million “Public Safety Building,” just like we voted down a new police station last year. If it ain’t paid for, we don’t need a new one. T-or-C debt to asset ratio is 90%. No one would give me a mortgage if I had that much debt.
I suspect that both E.B. and T-or-C feel their golf courses are essential in attracting and entertaining tourists when they’re not ‘soaking’ and hiking. And I know locals golf at both, but the fact is neither course makes any money. If Sierra del Rio was such a great business it wouldn’t have been $700,000 in the hole and given to E.B. for a dollar. Fact is we only need one, neither city is gonna blink and give up a paltry GRT even though both lose money. Tired of hearing “I’m moving if they close the golf course”. Subsidized golf is not right.
As I expected, the governor just cut 100 to 120 million from the budget cause all of a sudden oil is under $30/barrel and they never expected that even though oil has been declining since last Sept. cause of slowing demand. I suspect those won’t be the last cuts either.
I expect that the Spaceport might be launching test shuttles in the next year or so based on what I’ve read in this paper. Plus the southern access road appears done and that means Doña Ana County and Las Cruces expects to start making money off it soon. They want people to be able to stay down there and make mad GRT.
I suspect more people will stay there and gawk, then stay here and tour from here. Mad props to them for not wasting money on a southern road 8 yrs. ago. I also suspect lots of people will stay and day trip from Albuquerque for launches. We’re not going to make the money we think we will. Some will be better than none. Just saying.
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
