First, I would like to take this time to thankTruth of Consequences for teaching me that if I can't fly, then run. If I can't run, then walk, and if I can't walk, then crawl.
1,480 days ago, I set a goal. Monday, June 10, 2019 that goal became my reality! After 4.038 calendar years of commitment, perseverance, discipline and trusting the lord's process.Along with four Team USA Symposium participations, 26 internship applications, seven telephone interviews, and three Skype interviews, as of Monday, June 10, I lived in Colorado Springs,Colorado for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Sport Sciences Internship.
Truth is, it always seems impossible until it is done. I have always been fascinated by how the human body works during exercise and how sport and physical activity promotes health and performance to whole body perspectives. The Team USA Sport Sciences Internship provided me with a once in a life time opportunity to be part of an integrative world classSportSciences Team, including one Sports Performance and Business OperationsManager, one Sport Psycho-physiologist, four Sport Scientist and Physiologist, four Sport Nutritionist, five Sport Psychologist, three contract Sport Dietitian sand working remotely with selected sport providers located in the Chula VistaElite Athlete Center in Chula Vista, California.
Additional internship responsibilities and duties included providing support within methods of data collection, monitoring and various assistance with testing inside the Unites States Olympic and Paralympic elite athlete setting. I also assisted with cutting edge technology and a variety of training methods that develops game-changing programs to enhance athletes' abilities to reach their full potential and excel on the world stage.
On the administrative side, I utilize my advanced computer literacy knowledge to provide insights and feedback that help further athlete and facility development. To top it all off, with authentic mentorship and relentless passion, I earned a spot on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Environmental Physiology Team as a Sport Performance Intern within my current internship duties.
Moving forward, as of Friday November 22, 2019, I transplanted back toHattiesburg, Mississippi to gain one leg up in the professional and academic fields (William Carey University Masters of Education in Interscholastic Athletics Program-September 2020).
In conclusion: My 4.038 years (4 years and 13 days) of commitment, perseverance, discipline and trusting the lord's process was worth every rejection. The best piece of this challenging journey is being able to create value in the lives of others, giving back diligently. Remember, it is said thatThomas Edison (one of the greatest minds in history) made 1,000 attempts at the long-lasting lightbulb before it generated infinite greatness. When asked how it felt to fail 1,000 times, he is credited with saying, "I didn't fail 1,000 times. The light bulb was invented with 1,000 steps."
Acknowledgements: God, Family + Friends, Truth of Consequences Community, Dr. Marilyn K. Ellzey, Coach Marc-Oliver Lux, William Carey University and The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee SportSciences.
A Tiger for Life with a Team USA odyssey unfinished.
Sincerely,
s/Isacc Carrasco
Hattiesburg, MS
(Over 350 words paid)
Way to go! We are so proud of your accomplishments! ♥️♥️Linda and Blair
