To Whom it may concern:
People often ask me why it has taken so long for me to complain. Like the proverbial frog in a kettle: If you turn up the heat real fast and the water boils it jumps out. If you turn up the temp slowly, the frog doesn’t move until it’s cooked. My situation is kind of like the frog.
My name is Paula Cutter, I am a Coast Guard Retiree, 1st active in 1987, serving four years. I was released from the Coast Guard due to a Medical Discharge. My experience with the Coast Guard has been quite rewarding. When I first went in, I served as an Instructor in the Basic Education Enrichment Program. After school, I went to the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Then early retirement due to my Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.
As a civilian, I remained active working with the S.B.A. and with an accountant. I still pursue my interest in various educational opportunities, including completing my Masters. I was fine with how the Coast Guard directed my retirement until after I moved to Las Cruces. Approximately 10 years ago I was sent to a Nursing Home, but didn’t know why. I am currently living at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, still without reason given.
Recent and ongoing events bring two main issues:
1. Why was I sent to a Nursing Home at all? Doctors just make pronouncements there, without explanations.
2. My Guardian situation has changed radically due to his health issues. To make it easier on them and me, a change may be necessary.
In conclusion, due to recent events, including poor physical rehab and the quality of life seriously lacking, with current solutions woefully inadequate, we are at the point that for me, like the hapless frog, the water in the kettle is beginning to boil. When powers that be make pronouncements telling staff to jump and staff asks “How high?” I ask, “Where is my deliverer?” Hopefully, someone can actually help me and not leave me with the chef cooking frog legs.
I am requesting assistance and information you can direct me to. I look forward to any input from you.
Sincerely,
s/Paula Cutter
T-or-C, NM
