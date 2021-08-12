Remember ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ (MOAB) dropped as a mountain-bunker-buster? This report unmasks the mother of all betrayals! I estimate 50 million people worldwide in positions of government and many not-for-profit and for-profit industries are mass murderers! We need a Nuremberg 2.0!
This Notice and Evidence of Nuremberg crimes committed by millions from the United Nations down to local pharmacist(s) injecting Frankin-kill-shots is being reported under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 misprision.
People! The SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus has “never been isolated.” All The draconian measures to destroy our lives, businesses and liberty were based upon a mere ‘computer generated virus only!’ Nobody can produce and isolate that the virus exists! New Mexico’s governor-cabinet-health department must be arrested for many crimes.
People! All the RT-PCR tests are faked! No SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus isolate to base the test on so they substituted human cells mixed with common cold virus fragments… the PCR tests are merely detecting the common cold! That and the 35-45 magnification cycles exaggerated case numbers! Examine the ‘Gross Deaths’ from all causes – the numbers are no different in 2020/21 than for other years!
That’s why the CDC caught in the real ‘Big Lies’ announced to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test by year end because it Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu!
All participating in this globalists-grand-hoax to destroy the lives and livelihood of 7 billion people must be ‘executed’ for a plethora of crimes!
The planned-demic hoax to destroy the world’s population and economies are the Bio-Nano warfare jabs! Beyond the jabs to kill us, it’s also the herbicides, pesticides, chemicals and GMO’s in the food supply. It’s the EMF’s with Wi-Fi, SmartMeters and 1G thru 5G to interfere and disrupt our body’s own electrical DNA system! It’s all the aerosols (Chemtrails) toxic metals and weather warfare!
Sheriffs must conduct mass-arrests in all three branches of government, they must seat tried-and-true common law grand and petit juries to indict-try-convict these mass murderers! Counties must stop all toxic spike-protein-graphene-oxide jabs and disregard COVID-19 heath proclamations!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.