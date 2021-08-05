Worldwide people are ordering their public servants: ‘No’ Global governance, ‘No’ depopulation, ‘No’ mandatory bioweapon jabs, ‘No’ vaccine passports, ‘No’ tracking and tracing, knock and talks, and ‘No’ lockdowns-shutdowns, masks or curfews! ‘No’ martial law! Period!
This Notice and Evidence of Nuremberg crimes committed by millions from the United Nations down to local pharmacist(s) injecting Frankin-kill-shots is being Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 Misprision. Scientists and healthcare professionals worldwide are sounding the alarm and frantically appealing to the FDA to halt the spike-protein-toxic-Vaccines. Not Approved by the FDA, but Merely Illegally Authorized for Emergency Use.
Sierra County must stop all jabs, and make available known Therapeutics’: Ivermectin, Budesonide, Dexamethasone, convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies, Vitamin D, Zinc, Azithromycin, Hydroxychloroquine, Colchicine and Remdesivir! These are being used to great effect, and they are far safer than the COVID-19 kill-shot-Vaccines.
Those receiving the jab will have a shortened lifespan. Their immune system is reduced by 5/6ths and will die from Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE). “ADE” occurs when SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, created by a vaccine, instead of protecting the vaccinated person, cause a more severe or lethal case of the COVID-19 disease when the person is later exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and variants.
FACTS: The Unlawful Vaccine Emergency Use Authorizations: (1) 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb–3(b)(1)(C): There is No Emergency! (2) § 360bbb–3(c)(1): There is in Fact no Serious or Life-Threatening Disease or condition, overall survivability rate of 99.8% globally. DHHS statistics show that 95% of deaths classed as “COVID-19 deaths” involve an average of four additional co-morbidities (3) § 360bbb–3(c)(2)(A): The Vaccines Do Not Diagnose, Treat or Prevent SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19: (4) § 360bbb–3(c)(2)(B).
The Under-18 Age Category: CDC data indicates that children under 18 have a 99.998% COVID-19 recovery rate with no treatment. This equals ZERO risk. There is NO public interest in subjecting children to experimental vaccination programs, to protect them from a disease that does not threaten them. School Board and Parents -- Don’t mask or jab children!
Check out Mike Lindell’s Arizona election audit 72 hour streaming cyber symposium www.frankspeech.com circa August 10-12, 2021. More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
