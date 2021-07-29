Did Trump win Arizona in 2020 by a massive 2-1 landslide? Did Trump (electorally) sweep America greater than Ronald Reagan’s and Nixon’s elections? In Arizona, where auditors are exposing the massive and coordinated election rig, the Secretary of State has been stripped of her powers. Results soon to be released. Check out Mike Lindell’s 'frankspeech' website on August 10, 2021.
America ‘packet captures’ show the ‘time stamp of vote flips in ‘all’ states, and 2,000 plus counties. Packet captures expose cyber-crime and organic crime, an estimated 80 million votes for Trump shows he won big! Is California, maybe New Mexico included? Did Trump and Republicans win the U.S. House and Senate in down ballot wins also?
Being New Mexico may also have voted in a landslide for Trump: I call on Sierra County Republican Party chair(s) Luna, Bartoo and Vickers to request New Mexico (GOP) chair Steve Pearce and Rep. Dow and Sen. Diamond obtain ‘packet captures’ for New Mexico, especially Bernalillo County to audit.
China's war with America includes rigging the election and releasing Wuhan COVID-19. If the forensic audits prove that the originally certified results of the elections were wrong, the new true-counts (void of fake or fraudulent ballots and ballot counting) can and must decertify-overturn the Biden Presidential election outcome.
In every state where the outcome of the elections changed as a result of decertification and recertification of the legitimate ballot counts, the Electoral College must now decertify the fraudulent original awarding of Electoral College votes…and certify the new counts for each state.
America, this is your last chance to rid the country of the communist infestation that is destroying us on a daily basis. The 2020 elections were nothing but an overt velvet coup d’état of the U.S. Federal Government. I would suggest that the readers become active for New Mexico audit.
In order for secure future elections, we have no choice but to correct the fraud of the past and then, hold everyone involved in that fraud criminally accountable for their treasonous actions. Was the Census Bureau count rigged too? More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.