The absurdities and compliance to governmental usurpations must be turned around. Big Pharma wants to have all the records sealed until the year 2076. Looks like they want to hide the truth, just like JFK's assassination... keep us ignorant of horrible crimes!
Attorney Aaron Siri has released the first batch of subpoenaed documents from the FDA on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. The documents reveal that in the first few months of this year, there were already 158,893 Adverse Events recorded, including 25,957 nervous system disorders.
The deep-state FDA has a vested interest in preventing people from seeing the results of the trials conducted by Pfizer because the very tip of the iceberg shows massive problems and long-term deadly illnesses. Just as I have warned Sierra County for 20 months!
Food and Drug Administration has provided its first woefully pitiful batch of ‘confidential’ documents, in accordance with a FOIA lawsuit by the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency. The redacted documents were the basis of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and subsequent federal vaccine mandates.
Two months after the lawsuit was filed, the FDA has produced the first 91 pages of the “more than 329,000 pages potentially responsive to Plaintiff’s FOIA request. What a joke! The entire purpose of the FOIA is to assure government transparency, It is difficult to imagine and America better not accept this dragging out the timeline, there's a greater need for transparency and immediate disclosure of the documents relied upon by the FDA to license a product that is now being unlawfully mandated to over 100 million Americans under penalty of losing their careers, their income, their military service status, and far worse. Americans must lawfully fight back!
Anthony Fauci and other criminals deceived President Trump! The answer to all of this are Nuremberg 2.0 criminal trials against the globalist death cults that have caused worldwide chaos and death, America! If you continue to comply with absurdities, you die!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
