Some news you can use... Baphomet–Biden regime shutting off fuel, energy supplies as acts of war against We the People!
In his latest act of total warfare against the American people, Stalin-Joe is pushing to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in Michigan that transports over 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Canada to Michigan, where it gets processed and distributed throughout the Midwest.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is already talking about secession in order to escape the total destruction of Biden and the Democrats. "We’re not there yet, and if there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil," said Sen. Cruz. Other analysts are calling for secession/nullification of the corrupt, criminal federal government right now, explaining there's nothing left to save. Now, we have to cut ties just to survive, they say.
One German news agency is apparently stunned by the fact that 75 prominent athletes have suddenly died of heart attacks in the last few months. After taking the deadly COVID vax.
Kyle Rittenhouse witness destroys case for the Marxists: shots came after deadly attack by Black Lives Matter and Antifa criminals looting and burning last year. Kyle defended himself from violent anarchists and in the United States he and we should never face a trial, But thankfully, the evidence and truth are shining through so brightly.
Also, the dispatcher was the weak link in George Floyd’s death. Once the officer made a request for an ambulance he had fulfilled his duty. When an ambulance didn't arrive within two minutes, procedure required the dispatcher to making a second call to the fire department six-blocks away to have paramedics dispatched, and would have arrived in two minutes with only four minutes elapsing. George Floyd, if he still died, would have had four minutes in an ambulance. Police officer's attorney didn't make the argument. Sheriff Hamilton, please get this info to the unjustly convicted officer for appeal and have the dispatcher charged. More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
