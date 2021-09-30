The world’s 99.9% need to learn this phrase when referring to the .01% and those complicit – “You are violating the Nuremberg Code and the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989!”
18 months ago, I reported in this forum to you that the wealthiest and their government puppets were manufacturing crisis and chaos to install ‘Orwell’s 1984’ and Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ as a beta test!
Because 75% of the masses – have swallowed losing their businesses, being locked down as prisoners, willing to accept absurdities of masks, six-foot distancing, unable to attend funerals, bioweapon spike-protein Franken-shots, attacks on freedom of speech via censorship, freedom of assembly-worship violated, and much more. The despots have gone fully operational!
The renown Francis Boyle ‘International Law’ lawyer-professor and author of many books, author of ‘The Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989’ a treaty, fighter against the ‘Anthrax Franken-shot’ that injured-disabled 100,000 veterans and killed 11,000 plus veterans that caused the ‘Gulf-War Syndrome’ circa 1990’s – has entered the fray to educate present-day Active Duty Veteran’s and American worker’s and business owner’s; being bullied to receive mandatory injections of the Franken-Kill-Shots!
People! Use the ‘Nuremberg Code’ as a defense to initiate cause(s) of action criminal complaint(s)! The Nuremberg Code (1947) applies worldwide in every jurisdiction and venue! Every American jurisdiction is subject to ‘The Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989’ too!
Here it simply is – government is subject to: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” If your employer compels you to take the COVID-19 vaccine, invoke the following statement:
“Notice: By authority of the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation, I do hereby exercise my right to refuse to submit to or to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The United States Government has prosecuted, convicted and executed medical doctors who have violated the Nuremberg Code on medical experimentation. Aiders and abettors of Nuremberg crimes are equally guilty and have also been prosecuted, convicted, and executed.”
People! Use this notice to counter them! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
