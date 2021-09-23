Covid-19 is the greatest fraud on humanity! Will America do what is necessary to fight these political-financial-medical tyrants – the murderous faction of globalist’s and could be easily overpowered if enough people resisted, or will the nation continue to stand aside and let them press on with their mass eugenics program to reduce the world’s population?
Are we witnessing prisoner training techniques and brainwashing fear-conditioning to set the precursor modeling Mark-of-the Beast economic participatory system of only the compliant vaccination-mindset? What happened to ‘Natural Immunity?’
Peaceful non-compliance is more successful than violence! Our powers are in peaceful-non-compliance, grand jury indictments, and ‘Constitutional Sheriffs’ as guards of our liberty against ‘all’ unconstitutional-usurpations! Despite the propaganda to the contrary – Public health data: 80% of COVID-19 deaths in August were vaccinated people!
The mRNA spike-protein jabs and the vaccinated people’s bodies are the bioweapons! So now that we’ve cleared up the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of hospitalizations and deaths. Evidence shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of death when exposed to Covid-19 by a huge 566% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.
Only one third of all deaths supposedly caused by the delta variant are occurring in people who did not get the jab! All treatable with early therapeutics! America! Demand therapeutics, not ventilators’!
Another medical field whistleblower has come forward to blow the lid on the media’s lies concerning hospital ICUs being “overrun” with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) patients. Josh Snider, who worked in facilities management at Missouri Baptist Medical Center (MBMC), personally confirmed that his hospital has been largely empty, despite claims by upper management that it is “overflowing with COVID-19 patients.”
The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Virus injections can be found at www.ChemicalViolence.com and research www.vaccineimpact.com. Will historians call this the malignant hypochondria era? It is time to arrest “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley for treason!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.