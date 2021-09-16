This Notice and Evidence of Violation of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, Nuremberg Criminal Code, Mass Murder, Conspiracy to Mass Murder with Malice and Aforethought Crimes committed by millions from the United Nations down to local pharmacist(s) injecting Franken-kill-shots are being reported under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 Misprision.
This report requires Washington D.C., U.S. Territories, Enclaves, Possessions and all 50 states and 3,000 plus county prosecutorial public servants to present evidence recently obtained by ‘The Intercept’ (900 pages FOIA) revealing the criminality of the Biden Administration, WHO, FDA, CDC, Big Pharma – Principals and Agents, to grand juries to seek indictments!
The cause of action(s) is/are in the creation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the bioweapon jabs that violate the ‘Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which is life sentences, and the Nuremberg Code which is death by hanging.
It was at the Nuremberg Trial in 1946 the judges of the Nuremberg Tribunal issued the Nuremberg Code, which gave birth to the informed consent principle that has governed the ethical practice of science and medicine since 1947.
The Nuremberg Code and the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 are the basis for many successful lawsuits here in the U.S. All it will take is half dozen successes and this whole scheme will blow up in their faces and Fauci and others should forfeit their lives for causing the death of millions of people.
‘Crimes Against Humanity’ – Mass Murders are the charges against. WHO, FDA, and CDC – The New Nuremberg Trials 2021, “teams of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts lead by Dr. Reiner Fullmich have begun legal proceedings over the CDC, WHO, the Davos Group for crimes against humanity!”
The Nuremberg Code (1947) applies worldwide in every jurisdiction and venue! Aiders and abettors of Nuremberg Crimes are equally guilty and have also been prosecuted, convicted, and executed. Sierra County district attorney and Sheriff Hamilton must seat a grand jury to investigate The Intercept’s F.O.I.A., and vaccine related injuries and deaths in Sierra County.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
