This Notice and Evidence of Election Fraud, Currency Debasement, and Nuremberg Crimes committed by millions from the United Nations down to local pharmacist(s) injecting ‘Frankin-kill’-shots are being reported under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 Misprision. This report requires all 50 states and 3,000 plus counties to conduct a forensic audit!
People! The ‘Globalist Satanic Death Cult’ wants an authoritarian-depopulated-world, where all nations become failed states; thereby create a globalist super-state run by Luciferian’s!
All U.S. Presidents, from Wilson to Biden (except Reagan and Trump), were/are Globalists and both Republican and Democrat Parties when Wilson’s ‘League of Nations’ failed to pass ratification in the U.S. Senate: in circa 1921 Globalist-Council on Foreign Relations was formed to control (screen) who would be promoted as candidates (always globalists) for office for both parties. Trump and populism upset their century-old agenda.
That’s why the globalists have caused so much chaos in the world and promoted so many absurdities (COVID-19 Scam-dermic, LBGT-gender confusion, lockdowns, world economic depression, inflation, product shortages, destroying small businesses, mass murder and mass frauds to name a few) called ‘order-out-of-chaos’ destroy civilization(s)!
The good news for America is the 72-hour cyber-symposium held last week, August 10-12 by Mike Lindell at www.frankspeechcom. His presentation to the world proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump won the 2020 election!
Mike’s white-hat cyber experts proved all 50 states and 65% of all counties had fraudulent vote-flips! The 2020 election at the federal level must be decertified pending all 50 states conduct a forensic-audit, as Arizona. As such, both the U.S. Executive and Legislative branches are vacant and all executive actions by Beijing-Biden and $trillions wasted by an unlawful Congress are nullified.
Being as New Mexico too did have vote-flips: I call on Sierra County Republican Party chair(s) Luna, Bartoo and Vickers to request New Mexico (GOP) chair Steve Pearce and Rep. Dow and Sen. Diamond obtain ‘packet captures’ for all New Mexico counties to forensically audit.
Obama aided and abetted ISIS, now Biden has aided and abetted the Taliban! United States Marshal’s must arrest Obama and Biden, Now!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
