There has been a rumor circulating that a big hemp operation is coming to T-or-C. Well it is not a rumor and despite what City Manager Morris Madrid says, AmeriGreen Organics Co. is bringing a vertically integrated industrial hemp operation to Truth or Consequences, and everyone in T-or-C and Sierra County can be proud of how their leadership has stepped up to make the project the best it can be.
We plan to open a grow space, a processing space, an extraction lab, a manufacturing space and retail store in the Lakeway Shopping Plaza at 1900 N. Date. Movement on the project will begin in August 2020, and when fully operational will create approximately 90 living-wage jobs in the community.
We are awaiting final approval of a $500K LEDA grant from NMEDD that will add measurable value to the effort; however, our operations are moving forward full steam ahead whether the LEDA funding is awarded or not – full stop.
The confusing and misinformed prediction of our project not moving forward recently made by City Manager Morris Madrid in the July 22 city commission meeting has no basis in reality and came without any direct communication with AmeriGreen Organics – in spite of numerous invitations to communicate directly with him.
We deeply appreciate Bruce Swingle, Rebecca Dow, Travis Day, Hans Townsend, Christine Logan, Linda DeMarino and everyone else who've worked tirelessly on behalf of the community to make it successful and look forward to serving our beloved T-or-C soon!
s/Loveless Johnson III
