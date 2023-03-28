–COMMENTARY–
The title of a new Oxford University study, “COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children and young people in the US,” is as shocking as it is misleading. The headline is frightening because it was meant to be.
But is the SARS-CoV-2 virus really one of the most lethal threats to American children and young people from ages 0-19?
Let’s take a closer look at Oxford University’s assertion.
Since the study describes the virus as “a leading cause of death” in children, one would suppose that it would be near the top, right?
If not No. 1, it certainly would be No. 2, or perhaps No. 3. But neither is, in fact, the case.
Actually, as the writers of the article admit, COVID-19 is only just barely the eighth-ranked cause of death, responsible for only about 2 percent of deaths of American children. The relationship that the researchers (or the person who wrote and/or approved the headline) draw between the ranking and the importance of it is inverse, to say the least, and largely irrelevant.
Evidence also points to the fact that the so-called ‘vaccination’ is responsible for more deaths today than the disease.
Since when is an eighth-place causal ranking a “leading cause” of anything, particularly when that ranking has a statistical value of about 2 percent? It’s simply not true, so why try to make that case?
Now, contrast the sensationalist Oxford study with another UK study published in November 2022, which is calmly entitled, “COVID-19 deaths in children and young people in England, March 2020 to December 2021: An active prospective national surveillance study.”
Note the lack of hyperbole in that study’s title. It’s entirely neutral and objectively descriptive. More importantly, however, is the fact that the researchers found that over 22 months, all co-factors considered, COVID-19 was responsible for 1.2 percent of deaths in the under-20 age group in England. Granted, 1.2 percent is less than 2 percent, but that difference is marginal relative to the remaining 98 or 98.8 percent.
The researchers rightly concluded in the study that, “death due to COVID-19 is very low in CYP (children and young people), even with the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.”
On a side note, COVID has supposedly surpassed the flu as a significant cause of childhood deaths in 2022. According to the CDC, in the 2018-2019 season, there were 136 pediatric flu deaths reported, and 188 in the 2019–2020 season.
But in the 2020–2021 season? Just one.
Imagine childhood flu deaths dropping by 99.99 percent in a single year. That’s an amazing medical accomplishment that one would think would capture headlines around the world.
An attempt is made to explain the drop. The narrative goes as follows: Under lockdown, the 2021 flu season impacted a much lower number of people than usual in all major regions of the United States. And yet, somehow, the COVID-19 virus, a variant of the common cold, was just that much smarter than the flu virus and could infect millions.
It will be interesting to see 2022’s flu report when it comes out in April.
DECEPTION AND THE DRIVE
TO VACCINATE CHILDREN
What can one make of the seemingly exploitative attitude of the Oxford study? Why would Oxford University and its researchers overstate the risk that the virus poses to young people?
One explanation could be for the sheer sake of exploitation itself. It’s difficult not to recognize two closely related facts concerning Oxford University and COVID-19.
First, Oxford University has reportedly received hundreds of millions of dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation made sure that much of that money went into Oxford research that resulted in the AstraZeneca mRNA COVID vaccine. AstraZeneca has since seen billions of dollars in profit from its COVID vaccine business.
Second, the Gates Foundation reportedly funded pharmaceutical companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the United Kingdom, such as the Wellcome Trust, an international vaccine research and development group, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). These groups have a mutually supportive relationship with almost zero accountability.
A big part of the global COVID agenda and funding effort, which is led by the CDC, is to vaccinate children, even though the science tells us that they’re at very low risk of being harmed by the disease. Coincidentally, the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) are also funded by the Gates Foundation. A suspicious mind might conclude that describing COVID-19 as “a leading cause of death in children” could be an effort toward pushing more vaccines onto more children.
DECEPTION SURROUNDS
EVERYTHING ABOUT THE VIRUS
Oxford certainly isn’t the only highly-rated institution to twist the facts to fit the narrative and blind people from reality. Denying and withholding medical data on vaccine injuries and deaths is the policy of medical and drug bureaucracies in the United States and elsewhere.
Dr. Deborah Birx, former response coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Trump administration, said she deliberately misled then-President Donald Trump by exaggerating the risk of asymptomatic transmission of the virus to justify longer and more extensive lockdowns. It wasn’t about following the science that led to economically and socially disastrous lockdowns in the United States. It was about following the politics.
As for the vaccines themselves, it’s been proven that Big Medicine and Big Pharma colluded with Big Tech, Big Media, Big Academia, NGOs, and the Biden administration to deny and censor any bad news about the experimental mRNA vaccines that were pushed in the United States and much of the rest of the world.
More than that, medical doctors with stellar reputations and research achievements were banned, humiliated, fired, censored, and otherwise publicly pilloried for daring to provide alternative and simple treatments with a proven 80 percent reduction in hospitalizations and a 75 percent reduction in deaths.
Furthermore, recently uncovered documents show that the CDC was aware of mRNA vaccines causing myocarditis but refused to disclose those facts.
This denial and manipulation of science aren’t restricted to the United States. Scotland has recently seen a rise in neonatal deaths, up from 2 per thousand to 4.9, but medical authorities have ruled out the mothers’ vaccine status as a factor in the deaths without even checking. The neonatal deaths, which apply to infants up to four weeks old, are recorded as stillbirths to avoid alarm or vaccine hesitancy.
Their reasoning? They don’t want anyone to draw “the wrong conclusions.”
Or, perhaps, the right ones.
Views expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Sierra County Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.