As townspeople of Truth or Consequences, we are the owners of the electric utility. I know I’ve not been paying much attention to this fact until now being threatened with smart meter installation. Have you? As owners, we need to have a say in their installation. A number of valid reasons were quoted by the PUC when meters were refused in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Ruidoso and many other NM cities.
Google “problems with smart meters in California” for a fuller range of difficulties people have experienced with them. Included are that these meters have ultimately increased electric bills, that they are reported not to work properly if temps get too hot (T-or-C does not have a moderate summer climate).They are reported not to work properly if there’s a poor mobile signal in your area. Also reported is that Landis and Gyr meters over billed 1,600 households when these overheated (while other manufacturer’s models did not.)
I have spoken twice in front of the city commissioners and once before the PUAB to say that smart meters can be hacked; they are a security risk. I remember when people were upset to receive a box full of junk mail after subscribing to a single magazine. How much more invasive is the threat to whatever you put out over WiFi being stolen? Let alone that you’re making toast at 3:30 a.m.in the kitchen with a nightlight. Isn’t our privacy invaded enough already?
I have read Google makes $12 on every person signing for email. How much of our info (and what info) will be sold off once it’s in the airwaves sailing from smart meters?
I still respectfully request that these meters and their installation effects be more fully investigated. I suggest they be installed on the homes and businesses of the city commissioners to help in the decision-making.
What do you think?
s/Carol Borsello
Member, Advocates for a City of Health
T-or-C, NM
