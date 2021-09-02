Dear Mayor Sandra Whitehead,
Greetings. As you know full well, a public hearing is announced in advance and has special weight in the context of a city commission meeting. It is an occasion to call for specific public input into a particular issue or concern before the commission. Specifically it is meant to allow you commissioners to hear citizen’s comments to consider in deliberation in advance of your making a decision on an issue.
Please, be it known now and forever, as the below IPRA from Clerk Torres affirms, that there never was a public hearing on the consideration of the installation of so-called smart (AMI) electric meters throughout the city's electric customer base.
I request that you please at the next commission meeting correct the misinformation that you stated at the meeting on August 25. It is important that you clarify your statement before the public. Already the public has difficulty keeping up with city proceedings. You misinforming them does a huge disservice. I remind you that you and your fellow commissioners no longer have immunity from malfeasance.
While you continue to list (as does Torres overstretching the response to my IPRA) that there were many meetings over a number of years. The initial discussions were around the water meters being smart-metered. Further, years of advisory board minutes were not posted until I complained in the Fall of 2019 about the long and persistent absence of such documents to keep citizens informed. By then, you were already signing the contract with Landis Gyr. That contract, too, was never brought before the commission for approval.
Going forward, it would also be wise that you refrain from further stating that the AMI electric meter process had an airing in a public hearing. Accountability to the public is vital to an open government.
Thank you for considering what I bring forward.
Sincerely,
s/Ariel Dougherty
T-or-C, NM
