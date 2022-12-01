I would like to commend AC officers on being strong enough to bring justice for the animals belonging to Amanda Forrister and her husband, regardless of Ms. Forrister's postion in this city.
No one is above the law. In fact, a city commissioner should hold themselves to a higher standard. Ms. Forrister's true colors are showing. How can you be responsible for upholding laws when you so flagrantly disregard them yourself?
Even if it is "just about animals". Ms. Forrester should resign her position on the city commission voluntarily or possibly face a recall, costing the city thousands of dollars.
s/Diane Lombardo
704 Silver St.
T-or-C, NM
