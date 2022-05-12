Climate Decline and Democratic Breakdown in the Southwest
Today, our society is in a chaotic mess. People are irrational, confused, disoriented, hostile, and many not showing their brightest or most productive sides. Our future and that of Planet Earth has been compromised and it’s wildly probable that our goose is cooked, not to mention our children.
Rapidly declining climate – 2 degrees centigrade is not livable. It does not look good. You can feel people’s mental health problems – fear for the future, anxiety, even suicidal states of mind; hateful attitudes directed at those least deserving of hate, and we have the Coronavirus confused with the climate breakdown?
Police brutality and racism continues (despite loud outcries and lawsuits) attacking the vulnerable, the poor, criminalizing of homeless and victimless attacks on harmless substances and lifestyles, even trying to suppress and punish those who are gathering their nerve to speak up for our rights against the undemocratic behavior of our so called leaders. It’s insane.
Government (the oligarchy) is in another reality with the rich and won’t stop a minute from making money to look at what’s happening to the People and the planet. Still, after decades, it’s blah, blah, as the young activist Greta Thunberg is telling us – they refuse to listen to the overwhelmingly unanimous scientific evidence and testimony. Shamelessly making promises never intending to keep. Trying to go forward by going back to how we functioned before – we can’t do it and it’s using our precious time and resources. We need to stop oil emissions and put the money they trying to put into new exploration, even fracking – and switch to renewable, which could be as easy as addressing the economy.
We know we’re responsible for our dying planet, but Silver City, NM doesn’t acknowledge the climate emergency or even talk about it so there is no preparedness nor realistic evaluation of or for the future based on the scientific facts. (We’re building new without taking account of climate breakdown – like homes that will need to be retrofitted and along flood plains, and ocean is unwise when sea levels are rising from global heating melting the polar ice caps.) And we ignore the homeless who have no place to go in global heat because this new housing is far from affordable, which is what is needed.
We’re finding it hard to foresee exactly what’s going to happen, how it will unravel exactly, but everyone needs to know how bad it is now. It’s hard to face the death of our species and the destruction of this planet (mainly the rich have managed to do this on our backs and are still doing it, that it’s over, and we can’t get it back no matter what we do.) After grieving the losses, we have to act now or we won’t have a livable future.
I am 81 and I don’t intend to leave our children an unlivable planet without doing everything I can about it. Millions of us have begun speaking out, trying desperately to spread awareness of this emergency we are forced to address. The press is protecting the status quo; they aren’t publishing reports of worldwide movements and extreme weather events or writers outside the mainstream managed news being attacked and killed. Can we can at least have a chance to try and talk about how to protect ourselves here. We have to carry on. We are going to really suffer.
The on the ground direct action in London and around the world carried on by the great Extinction Rebellion is not given adequate coverage if any, by usual news- but Ex R are all over the world now and on the Internet –confronting Amazon (Bezos’ billions he keeps making from this on-line store since the pandemic by abusing his workers and forbidding union organizing). Activists are inspired by these demonstrations and are something we can try to emulate).
ExR is also going to Esso oil, banks that fund the fossil fuels, the Parliament, McDonalds for the burning Amazon rain forest, etc. This is a fabulous group started in the UK because of the extinction rate (200 species each day and humans are on that list) and the ecological catastrophe caused by environmental destruction, global pollution of oil emissions and particulates, deforestation, airline travel and the other things that are killing us and threaten our future. We have to help those in the global south who’ve done the least to cause the ecological and social collapse that is unfolding as a result of the unsustainable and destructive economic system we profit from in the northern hemispheres.
Empirical evidence of climate breakdown – smoke from CA and Pacific NW wildfires have affected us in NM and gone all the way to the East Coast. Hurricane winds and rain from New Orleans recently were felt all the way to NYC. Large expanses of Arizona are burning: very dry conditions, bad air quality (Bisbee, Flagstaff, thousands of acres, etc.) NM geography and conditions is similar. Many wildfires burning all around in NM – between Albuquerque and Las Vegas – people evacuated from Mora area, which is where my daughter has a home. 150,000 acres burned coming together in one fire in Hermit’s Peak/Cook’s Peak area. Also Jemez, Taos and earlier Ruidoso. In So. NM, it’s burning in the Gila Wilderness, in Mimbres, up toward Reserve. It’s not even summer yet. It’s going to get hotter than ever before.
We have to speak up. Silence is killing us. Time to act is now. Together. The government is not going to do anything but lie – they are keeping us firmly on the track to ecological disaster. We are never again going to have the stable climate or weather that we have enjoyed and food production is declining with no end in sight. Public is advised to address this situation – Code Red for humanity. Those who want to live and have democratic principles and behavior will not stand by the way (or in the way) and watch this horror worsening. Will you?
We have a chance for a very brief time to make things better and the climate crisis emergency less severe. It is accelerating each and every day – declining faster into multiple combining events with tipping points that we will not be able to control much less manage.
Every day there are more wildfires, heat waves, emergency situations where people can’t survive, suffer and die, have to leave, are flooded out, can’t grow food, where violent conflicts compound climate disasters. There are continuous fires on three continents or more at once. Melting polar ice, rising sea levels, deadly flooding with unusually heavy rainfall, winds and storms, volcanoes, etc., etc. and it’s all accelerating and compounding until we are unsure where it will hit next or what we would do. What is protecting us from the Gila Wilderness burning. Fires are burning already in the Gila – in Mimbres, up toward Reserve. Our fire fighters are on it, but it’s scary they thought to start controlled burns at this time of high winds, which then went out of control and added to these fires. The trees themselves are hot into the ground. We are still cutting down trees.
We have to restore our Earth but reducing oil emissions is #1. Our carbon sinks are disappearing (they took up almost half the carbon in the atmosphere, but the much touted technological fixes are not – repeat not – happening and would be unwise if they were.)
The numbers of millions and billions of people dying and suffering is so huge and growing it’s horrifying. I too had to move – back to Silver because the altitude of 6,000 ft. could counteract the desert heat we know is coming. Our emergency preparedness in Silver City consists of 911, the police and fire dept. I couldn’t even get the line for the elderly if they fall to answer and there is no dedicated community center. This city has not acknowledged the climate crisis much less any plans to prepare or even talk about it.
Fail to prepare and we prepare to fail. If there are power outages from storms or whatever, we may not have lights, hot water or heat – or air conditioning in summer. Our children, the animals that are left, the handicapped and elderly – everything is counting on us. Better to act now while we still can. We need to teach our children the consequences of our ignoring the oil emissions. Ready to do what God would have us do – together – based on love and non-violence.
Namaste.
s/Linda Rakestraw
Silver City, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.