In response to Governor Grisham’s mandate that NM healthcare workers be vaccinated by August 27, healthcare workers from across the state protested on Wednesday, August 25 at 11 a.m. Protests took place in Albuquerque (at Civic Plaza), in Las Cruces (at the Corner of Main and Picacho), and in Artesia (at Martin Luther King Park at 902 N. 13th Street).
Taking away people’s choice and informed consent violates all medical codes of ethics, as well as the most fundamental of human rights, the Constitution, and the Nuremberg Code. No government or institution can know what is best for any other human being’s medical choices. People have diverse healthcare needs, and one-size-fits-all medical solutions are not appropriate.
The protest was organized by staff from hospitals around the state, including Presbyterian Healthcare Services, University of New Mexico Hospital, Lovelace Hospital, and diverse small hospitals and medical clinics, in conjunction with the New Mexico Freedoms Alliance (www.nfma.us), Call to Action (www.Call2Action4Kids.org), and Concerned Citizens of New Mexico (https://www.facebook.com/groups/ConcernedNM).
Unethical vaccine mandates are affecting many people across New Mexico, including teachers, corrections officers, first responders, military personnel, and many essential workers. Every New Mexican deserves the right to choose what happens to their own body.
s/Melanie Rubin
Albuquerque, NM
