CATCHES OF THE WEEK
Elephant Butte Lake: Johnothan Green of San Acacia caught a 21.25-inch, 4-pound, 8-ounce smallmouth bass using a Bullhead minnow on July 2.
Lake Roberts: Joseph Uresti of Bayard caught a 21-inch Gila trout using a spinner on July 2.
SOUTHWEST FISHING REPORT
Alumni Pond: Fishing for bluegill was good when using worms.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: No reports this week.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for white bass was fair when using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for smallmouth bass was fair to good when using Bullhead minnows. Fishing for white bass was fair when using white crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair when using shad-pattern crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good when using minnows and fresh cut bait.
Escondida Lake: No reports this week.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using live worms and Hopper flies.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 11 cfs.
Glenwood Pond: No reports this week.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was fair to good when using spinners.
Percha Dam: No reports this week.
Quemado Lake: Fishing for all species was slow.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,540 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using hot dogs and nightcrawler worms below Elephant Butte Lake dam.
Snow Lake: No reports this week.
Trees Lake: No reports this week.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was good when using cut carp bait, beef liver and worms.
