SOUTHWEST CATCH OF THE WEEK
Estancia Park Lake: Andrew Chavez of Willard caught an 18-inch, 4-pound largemouth bass using a live worm June 26.
Rio Grande: Andres Barboa of Albuquerque caught a 23-inch catfish using a hot dog on June 27.
Young Pond: James Simons, age 13, of Chaparral caught a 22-inch catfish using a worm on June 30.
SOUTHWEST FISHING REPORT
Alumni Pond: Fishing for bluegill was good when using worms.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: No reports this week.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for white bass was fair when using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for white bass was good when using white crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good when using jigs tipped with nightcrawler worms and shad-pattern crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good when using minnows and fresh cut bait.
Escondida Lake: No reports this week.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using live worms and Hopper Flies.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 15cfs.
Glenwood Pond: No reports this week.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was fair when using Rainbow PowerBait.
Percha Dam: No reports this week.
Quemado Lake: Fishing for all species was slow.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,460 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good when using hot dogs and nightcrawler worms below Elephant Butte Lake dam.
Snow Lake: No reports this week.
Trees Lake: No reports this week.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was slow to fair when using worms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.