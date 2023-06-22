SOUTHWEST CATCH OF THE WEEK
Estancia Park Lake: Carson Smithson, age 7, and Ryann Smithson, age 4, of Edgewood both caught their first fish, a largemouth bass, using a Hopper Fly on June 12.
SOUTHWEST FISHING REPORT
Alumni Pond: Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using hot dogs and beef liver.
Bear Canyon Lake: No reports this week.
Bill Evans Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using worms. Fishing for trout was good when using Lime Green and Peach PowerBait. The lake is now fully open! The boat ramp has been modified to provide better access for non-motorized watercraft. A new boat dock and several fishing jetties have also been added.
Caballo Lake: Fishing for white bass was fair when using curly-tail grubs and small crankbaits.
Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for white bass was good when using white crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair when using chartreuse-colored Flicker Shad lures. Fishing for crappie was fair when using live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good when using minnows and fresh cut bait.
Escondida Lake: Fishing for bluegill was fair when using Siberian Corn Salmon Eggs.
Estancia Park Lake: Fishing for bass was good when using Hopper Flies.
Gila River: Streamflow near Gila Monday morning was 31 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using raw chicken.
Glenwood Pond: Fishing for trout was good when using PowerBait fished with a bobber.
Lake Roberts: Fishing for trout was fair when using nightcrawler worms, salmon eggs and PowerBait.
Percha Dam: No reports this week.
Quemado Lake: No reports this week.
Rancho Grande Ponds: No reports this week.
Rio Grande: Streamflow below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 2,370 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good when using cut bait and chicken liver near Hatch.
Snow Lake: Fishing for trout was good when using Orange PowerBait and silver Kastmaster lures.
Trees Lake: Fishing for catfish was good when using beef liver, chicken liver, garlic-dough bait and worms. Fishing for bass was fair to good when using jigs with curly-tail grubs.
Young Pond: Fishing for catfish was fair when using jalapeño chicken sausage. Fishing for bluegill was good when using worms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.