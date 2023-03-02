After 27 years of serving as the Executive Director of the Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway, LaRena Miller has begun her well-earned retirement. LaRena is now serving on the organization’s Board of Directors so that she may assist me (Gina Kelley), the new Executive Director, through the transition.
In January of this year, 621 people came into the Visitor Center; 586 of those signed in with us. Of those, 46% were visiting from Canada and from what we call “the snowbird states” – the northern and mid-western states where the winter cold drives people south to warmer weather.
Snowbirders tend to be road trippers who drive through the southwest seeking a warmer climate. They generally stay in RV parks and are here for longer periods of time than our average visitors, sometimes as long as two months or more.
These visitors often base the length of their visit to our community on what there is to do that will hold their interest. Many are here for our hot springs, but then they want to venture out into the rest of Sierra County to explore our historic communities. They rely on the volunteers at the Visitor Center to provide them with enough information to keep them busy; the more info that we provide, the longer they stay.
A total of 141 New Mexicans visited with our volunteers in January; we also had visitors from 43 states and six countries last month. A large number of out-of-state visitors came from Texas, Florida, California, North Carolina and Arizona. That same month, 97 people were here to see the Spaceport, staying in Truth or Consequences hotels for a weekend, dining in our restaurants and shopping in our stores. There were 93 people who came to T-or-C specifically to soak in our hot springs; people also came for our outdoor recreation, to research property to buy in hopes of relocating here and to visit friends and family.
Volunteering at the Visitor Center is both energizing and entertaining. We never know what people will ask us and it keeps us on our toes! If you are interested in volunteering for a shift (10-3 Sunday through Thursday, 9-4:30 on Fri/Sat) please give us a call at 894-1968.
