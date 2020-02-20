As the mid-point of the 2020 New Mexico legislative session approaches, it is important for legislators to step up to the plate to support adults with intellectuals with disabilities. Providers of such services have struggled for years to recruit and retain team members to support our fellow New Mexicans in their preferred home community. During this time of adequate financial resources in state coffers I am asking legislators to fix a long standing problem of having a qualified workforce to serve those among us needing the most support to stay healthy, safe and live their life to the fullest.
The Department of Health commissioned a study of the costs incurred by providers of these services and compared them to the reimbursement paid to those providers from around the state. The study found that the average wage paid in New Mexico was in the mid $9 per hour range, and that the cost of the benefits being offered to the employees were completely out of the range of being affordable.
Along with the difficult work, around the clock scheduling and extreme regulatory burden on workers, providers are experiencing vacancy rates around 30%. The cost of dealing with that high vacancy rate is overtime and overworked employees, which affects morale and participant/employee safety and makes the situation even more dire.
The result of the study recommended that the Legislature and Governor add $15 million dollars in general funds to raise average wages to $15 dollars.
s/Christopher Boston
1800 Copper Loop
Las Cruces, NM
