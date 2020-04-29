Every New Mexican concerned about both current and future economic growth should want to retain the pay raises for teachers, and state workers which are now scheduled to take effect July 1.
In most New Mexico towns and villages, like Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg, public schools are the single largest employer, and the state is an important employer too. Like it or not, public employees are a huge piece of the local economy.
Reduce public employee raises, and you do real harm to local private businesses throughout in our part of the state. Especially when considering the “multiplier effect” of local shopping by the folks who will get those raises. Cut the four percent raises and you also deny a five percent or greater boost the local economy.
Local businesses like Bullock’s, True Value or Black Cat Books need the new spending teachers, other education and state employees would make.
Want to see our Teacher Shortage crisis get even worse – do the cuts talked about by Senator Smith, Republicans and others. Teachers are working harder than ever in the COVID-19 era, and now if an expected raise is taken away, the teacher shortage will grow even more!
It is both an economic and a moral imperative that our state’s politicians protect education from cuts in the special session.
s/Charles Goodmacher
Rio Rancho, NM
