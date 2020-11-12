I want to congratulate Yvette Herrell on her hard-fought victory in the 2nd congressional district. The fact that she lost and then came back and worked hard again to win shows her tremendous grit and perseverance. She has shown us here in New Mexico that the "American dream" is still within our reach for those of us willing to work hard and never give up.
We are fortunate to have Yvette as the only Republican representative in the United States Congress. I want to wish her much success as her public service continues.
s/Chris Mathys
Las Cruces, NM
