Climate change (breakdown/emergency) refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, partially caused by human activities, especially the burning of fossil fuels which produces CO2, the accumulation of which in our atmosphere for decades has compromised our ecosystems (food, water, air, oceans, weather, societal, etc.) causing worldwide destruction and mass extinction!
We’re on the verge of losing everything and we’re still thinking in our disastrous profit and greed driven mode. Ultra rich is the real problem – we have to rethink our economic systems, which have been unsustainable for 30 years and are killing us, the planet, and a future for our children? Tax the rich and ramp down fossil fuels.
Our planet and political systems are disintegrating and dying – 200 species going extinct daily, 17,000 children starving to death each day, billions of humans migrating and disappearing as well. This is not a time to be not upset. We’re screwed – this an emergency! Things are collapsing and not working except for certain people. We have a bunch of really serious, life-threatening and difficult problems as a result of government caused economic unsustainability of oil, rape of the Earth and other fossil fuel usage that require immediate action and reduction and total elimination of oil emissions.
Yes, one has to eat – I’ve started growing some vegetables. It’s “what if” time brothers and sisters – what if the food trucks don’t come, what if fire surrounds us (Gila fire was less than 20 miles north of Silver City, NM, where I live), what if the grid goes down, there is no where to go and we can’t live without swamp coolers now, etc.?
There’s more to life than making money to buy big gas guzzling trucks and TV screens, take long vacations to get away from the messed up way things have become. This has not turned out to be sustainable anyway and has produced millions living on the streets treated like criminals, and food shortages worsening in every town. Your priorities should include the facts that our lives and our children’s are at threat from global heating, wildfires, flooding, breakdown of ecosystems, social disintegration, etc.
People of the global south need our help for the disruption, costs and suffering from this climate (and governmental) crisis, which they have played very little part in causing. It’s hotter there – all the time. Our resources are burning. It’s our responsibility. Millions are heading this way.
There are technologies out there to deal with this catastrophe: microbes that produce protein for a food source, already in production can be an anti-starvation method for billions. (Rash, untestable technological fixes can be a distraction from main goal of halting oil emissions.)
The planet we live on is in trouble. We’ve raped, used and abused and thrown Her away. Plants, trees, animals, water, breathable air all are going and gone. Even the insects are disappearing (we thought the cockroaches and bees would outlive us.) along with billions of adults suffering and dying, migrating everywhere. Is there anything we hold sacred? We can hold spiritual observance to counteract the fear and anger we feel at our predicament. This enlivens us – we’re programmed to handle this emergency. Americans need to outgrow our childlike optimism at the expense of reality. Millions are stepping up and speaking out. It’s getting harder to ignore the extreme weather events intensifying, multiplying and everywhere accelerating.
As we look at our country (as part of global breakdown), we see the opportunistic – inhumane inflation of our food prices, rent increases (evictions and homelessness increasing), real estate and gasoline prices too high. People are trying to capitalize on this breakdown? We have to put limits on this exploitation and look at preparing for collapse and ecocide, Corporations run most of our food. They are neither dependable nor democratic and our pesticide-laced food is unhealthy. We need organic small farms.
In the Western US, we’re faced with water and power shortages due to climate breakdown. On the Colorado River, Lake Mead and Lake Powell (two of largest water reservoirs) are at unprecedented and dangerously low levels, threatening drinking water and electricity in 6 states and Mexico. Death Valley, CA, the hottest place on earth, has flooding. If you think to escape to Canada (as so many refugees from South of us are doing) it’s been hotter up there than it is in the desert – for second year. CA wildfires continue destroying whole towns, beloved regions, and the old growth redwoods where I lived. I wouldn’t want to live on Mars – air and water not there. Don’t we love our Mother Earth enough to try to save Her even to keep our children from burning up and starving? People in Phoenix and other large cities don’t seem to realize their vulnerability to this global heating. In Northern NM the Rio Grande is so depleted, the governor has allocated $40k for an aqueduct to send water to the residents – water from where? The recent Pecos Fire, where my daughter lives, the largest in NM history, caused mass evacuation and loss of lives and homes. Second largest fire – in the Gila, less than 20 miles from me was alleviated by monsoons, which have lasted all summer that I’ve never seen before.
We can’t forget the sinking islands and cities, and of course the global south hottest area of anywhere. I hear our oceans are hotter, that you can feel it. Accelerating extreme weather events defy documentation-- we are overwhelmed. Recently in US, wildfires and 18 million under flood alerts nationwide, Mississippi and Texas flooding (1000 year flood now yearly in Dallas). Drought farming in NE US. Other countries: Pakistan – heat waves, glacial melt, drastic flooding, fires, water shortages; India – heat, etc.; China’s Yangtze River, Europe hotter than ever before – water, food problems in Bavaria; everywhere; Japan; etc. and the Russian War in Ukraine exacerbating food shortages with breadbasket failures affecting millions including US.
Stay in synch with the brotherhood (Extinction Rebellion group is working hard), with the youth, Native Americans, the elders, the underdog, the poor, with the Old Growth, babies and dogs. It is up to us to do something. No one is going to do it for us. It’s criminal to sit by and allow this to happen. There are limitless things to do if we know what is happening and if we expand ourselves to include everyone and everything including the natural world. One Love.
s/Linda Rakestraw
Silver City, NM
(0) comments
