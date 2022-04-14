The family of Cynthia Baca would like to give a huge shout out to each and everyone who made the fundraiser a success.
Special thanks to Moose Lodge 2050 members and volunteers, WOTM, family and friends. Thanks to Willard Hall auctioneer, Southern Blend Band, everyone who purchased ticket sales, and monetary donations. Thanks also for the food donations, and donations for the live auction and silent auction.
For the following businesses: Haruhuani Spruce; Michelle Nail and Spa, Michelle Crofford; Running Iron, Glenna Bean; Rebel Roadrunner, Victoria Crofford-Harrington; Western Fix, Yvonne Garcia-Rios, and Johnny B’s, Johnny Baca.
There were so many people, too many to mention, who came forward to help Cynthia Baca. God bless each and everyone.
Thanks again!
s/Mary Penner & Family
T-or-C, NM
