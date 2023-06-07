We have way too many people who think the laws of our land don't apply to them, and therefore are leading our youth astray. We also have people in leadership roles that must keep an open mind to recognize people who think they are supreme. We can't expect our youth to learn from out of date material and be up to date. There are people who are trying to control our school board and construing words in order to keep our children ignorant and out of date with the times.
We have too many people who don't know how to parent or get involved and misguide the children they create. As a community we need to help people and give them the knowledge they need to participate as good parents who will help their children to become respectable and responsible. All age groups must work together to rebuild our community.
The problem we have now is narrow-minded people who think they know better. We need to look at the people who are confusing others. We have people who are trying to move the present back 70 plus years or more. There are people who are moving the goalposts so high that we can't achieve the goal or see the goalpost. The goal should be to correct our unruly problems because the goal of freedom is creating out of control anarchy.
The time has come to ask the hard questions of who is inviting people with an out of date attitude? This is not the first time this has happened in our county. I was at the school board meeting when I saw how that was infiltrated by a group of ministers telling us what is good for our children. We have to make provisions so that all age groups work together to stop the idea of supreme people controlling our youth and our county's governmental entities.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
