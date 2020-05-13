Hi friends. It is with a heavy heart that I am publicly announcing that I won't be teaching in the 6th grade science position next year. I have spent a lot of time mulling over what I have experienced and heard in the time I spent in my classroom these past two years, and I know that I want to work to fix it, but I do not want to do so under the umbrella of academics as a priority.
I wholeheartedly believe in learning and education as a way to create equity, but I believe that we are failing at creating community change with our current model.
I am sharing part of my resignation letter here as a call to action. We have to change this. I am not giving up on the importance of this idea. I want to teach a class on the ACE study, with a focus on how to be resilient – teaching resilience as a skill.
If you've never heard of ACES, you're not alone. It is an acronym for Adverse Childhood Experiences Study and is a landmark study that looks at 10 common negative childhood experiences and long-term outcomes for those children into adulthood. The gist is: the more bad things happen to you before you are 18, the more likely you are to experience a host of negative outcomes, including heart disease, cancer, alcoholism, and so on. I want to start a discussion on these things as a way to help our children break this cycle.
Nobody is having kids in order to mess them up, so we need to give people in our community the skills to change their futures, to build resilience, and to become better parents than we were.
"I am writing today to formalize my resignation from my position as the sixth grade science teacher at Truth or Consequences Middle School, effective at the end of this contract year. I have loved teaching and loved my students, so this decision is not one that I make lightly. I am feeling heavy-hearted and grieving this change in a very deep way.
“I believe that our community falls prey to the common New Mexican issue of generational poverty and trauma. We as teachers know that this is the case based on our classroom experiences and the available data that supports this experience. Our state ranks dead last on state-by-state indices of child well being, and Sierra County is 30th out of 33 counties using similar metrics (data from CYFD and New Mexico Voices for Children). We have a high dropout rate, a high domestic violence rate, a high juvenile arrest rate, problematic prenatal care, and a high percentage of children living in poverty.”
As an academic core subject teacher, I believe that public education is supposed to create equity in learning, but every bit of my personal experience (and the existing data) show that we are failing at this. We know that we need to connect with students, to meet them where they are, to love them and show them a path forward and upward. But our data shows that it isn’t working. This is the third worst county in the worst state in the country to be a child. This is unjust, unacceptable, and must be addressed by every stakeholder in our community in order to change the dynamic moving forward.
I suggest that we create a class or series of classes designed to teach students about the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, generational trauma, processing of trauma, and social-emotional learning. The impetus for this is in part my own journey as a parent and the very sudden changes that occurred in my life when I became responsible for another human’s well being and survival.
I believe that our children need to know that what they have experienced is not normal and should not be accepted. I believe that children need to know that if they don’t address their own trauma that they will likely, and tragically, pass that on to their own children inadvertently. I believe that we need to heal our community from the inside out in order to have any possibility of equity in our public education system and to change the culture of poverty and abuse that is rampant in this county.
I cannot continue to teach a core academic class in the face of what is a glaring need in our community. I won’t teach students to compartmentalize their trauma in order to get short-term academic results. I love these children and I know that they have the potential to be whole, wonderful people, but I also know that by ignoring the elephant in the room we are failing them dismally, generation after generation. I won’t be a part of a system that doesn’t do something profoundly impactful based on the importance of addressing the underlying issues the majority of these children are bringing with them into every classroom, every day. They deserve better and so does every teacher in our district.
Sincerely,
s/Jessica Griffin
6th grade science, TCMS
(Over 350 words paid)
PS: If you are interested in taking the ACE quiz to find your own score follow the link here at: https://www.npr.org/…/take-the-ace-quiz-and-learn-what-it-d…
A high number is not a death sentence. It is a call to look at your own experiences and to create a more joyful and peaceful path for yourself, your loved ones, and your community moving forward.
