In response to last week’s “Loose Dogs” letter, I also have been assaulted by these vicious animals running the neighborhoods. And to that poor kitty suffering from egregious injuries inflicted by dogs – I don’t agree that it’s “not their fault.” Sorry but that’s predatory behavior.
I was having our early morning walk at Eighth and Magnolia when a dog attacked my Chihuahua. I was screaming for it to stop. I picked up and held my older Chihuahua but was unable to help the other (I have two). The owner of the dog just watched! After, minimally five rounds of vicious biting, it suddenly stopped and nonchalantly went to its master.
The man had the nerve to say <Dogs will be dogs>. I was only concerned with getting home to assess my dog’s many puncture wounds and road rash from being mashed into the pavement when trying to escape and flee.
Another day, another affront at Elm and Fourth Ave. A giant monster of a dog, all muscle and bone, not weighing less than 130 lbs. suddenly emerges out of an empty lot and charged us – again! I could only pick up the one dog. She outran that monster dog to live another day – and again those owners just watched! What the heck!?!
Those irresponsible pet owners have a very cavalier attitude when it’s their dog as an aggressor. Would that change if it were their pet being victimized? Would they then say <Dogs will be dogs>? I think not. Can we please let them be dogs in their own yard? Should they be terminated if they kill? Can we please penalize owners?
This encounter with a monster dog wasn’t a “first.” The owner stopped it from biting me on a prior walk. I’m terrified for my little dogs to walk the streets of Truth or Consequences. Where is the initiative to stop these loose aggressive dogs?
Should I have to leave our streets to the attackers and never get to walk our dogs to preserve their innocent lives? I’m so stressed, we need solutions. Help!
s/Karen Dragovich
575-740-4235
T-or-C, NM
