Get ready for more state budget cuts and claw backs from counties and municipalities of state funds, because I’m betting that shortly there’s going to be a billion dollar or larger hole in the state budget due to oil being in the $20 a barrel range and massive unemployment claims caused by the corona.
The folks in Santa Fe will say they couldn’t possibly see the unemployment spike coming. I’m sure they didn’t put any extra in the unemployment fund, even though in the 11th year of the economic recovery it was likely to be a slow down or a recession even without the corona virus.
This is how legislatures did it. They budget like the good times will continue indefinitely. This is why the reserve fund is important and should be 40% of the state budget. Because oil and gas revenues are 30/40% of state budget, in a normal year.
Oil was already sliding before the last legislative session started due to the inability of OPEC to hammer out a production cut deal. Santa Fe put together a budget based on oil in mid to upper 40’s anyway and proceeded to create and expand a bunch of programs anyway. Totally forgetting all the cuts they had to make in 2016 and 2017. They sound like a junior high student council election. Less homework, more pizza for lunch and Snapple in the water fountains.
Then came the price of war in form of massive oil production increases between Saudi Arabia and Russia aimed at shattering American fracking production. They know we can’t frack at much less than $35 a barrel. This pushed up supply at a time when worldwide demand was circling the drain.
Then comes the corona lockdown and petroleum demand craters. Instead of people using one or two tanks of gas per week, now use one tank every three weeks. With the coronavirus peak estimated to peak in New Mexico second or third week in May; expect the governor to extend the lockdown. Expect more state budget cuts, also.
Three weeks ago the governor cut a $100 million from road funds as a stopgap. Even though a $.10 gallon gasoline tax was enacted at the last legislative session. Didn’t think we would notice while you were handing out all that money? Think again Santa Fe. More cuts to follow because this will linger, because people won’t immediately go back to work so revenue projections could be off for rest of 2020. More cuts to follow.
I expect large cuts in the Capital Outlay programs, which is in even numbered years because not sure much has been currently appropriated and will be massively scaled back. Speaking of 2020 Capital Outlay and city manager Madrid. Were the requested paperwork properly filled out with legislature signatures and electronically sent, or not? Commission meetings shut down in March, so maybe the Sentinel needs to follow up.
Still haven’t forgot. Just saying. There’s an election coming folks.
s/Steve Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
