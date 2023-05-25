Moina Michael was an extraordinary lady. She was a schoolteacher at age 15, and a true patriot at age 48. When WWI broke out, she wanted very much to volunteer overseas, but there weren’t a lot of opportunities for a 48-year-old woman. She applied with the YMCA Overseas War Workers and went to New York City, hoping to be stationed overseas. While she was at the Conference in NYC, a solder gave her a copy of The Ladies Home Journal with a copy of the poem “We Shall Not Sleep” (now known as “In Flanders Fields”) in it.
She was struck by the last stanza and pledged to Keep The Faith, and always wear a red poppy of Flanders Fields as a sign of remembrance, and keeping the faith with all who died.
She wrote her response to McCrae’s verse on the back of an envelope. Her poem was titled “We Shall Keep the Faith”
“In Flanders Fields” (by John McCrae) last stanza:
Take up our quarrel with the foe
To you from failing hands, we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high
If ye, break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep though poppies grow
In Flanders Fields
Her response:
“We Shall Keep the Faith” (by Moina Michael)
The blood of heroes never dies
But lends a luster to the red
Of the flower that blooms above the dead
In Flanders Fields
And now the Torch and Poppy Red
We wear in honor of our dead
Fear not that ye have died for naught
We’ll teach the lesson that ye wrought
In Flanders Fields
She showed “We Shall Not Sleep” to the gentlemen at the Conference, and told them her idea to always wear red poppies – poppies of Flanders Fields. They liked it so much; they gave her $10.00, and asked for poppies to wear. Moina obliged.
She wore a poppy on her collar until she returned home. She continued teaching – instructing disabled veterans. She became known as “the Poppy Lady”.
In 1930, Michael was awarded a Distinguished Service Medal at the American Legion Auxiliary National Convention. The SS Moina Michael was launched in 1944; Congress sponsored the Moina Michael stamp in 1948; in 1969, a section of U.S. Highway 78 was named the Moina Michael Highway, and in 1999, she was named to the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame. Her teaching career lasted 54 years. Her lesson is still being taught today – as poppies are distributed across America by Auxiliary volunteers – “teaching the lesson of Flanders Fields”.
